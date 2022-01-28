L&T Infotech, IIT Madras to create 5G base station for rural connectivity

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a technology consulting and digital solutions company, has partnered with IIT Madras for collaborative research on 5G.

The key objective of this effort was to create a 5G base station and single-box solution to enable rural connectivity, LTI said in a statement on Thursday.

Under this partnership, LTI and IIT Madras would promote research towards the development of low-cost, low-frequency 5G network setup for better connectivity in rural India, it said.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said, “5G promises to facilitate the next level of innovation to build a smarter society, but it is important to ensure that these benefits reach every part of our country.”

LTI would work closely with IIT Madras to design low-cost base stations and networks for rural connectivity. The company would also provide expertise for research capabilities and offer relevant infrastructure support for this initiative.

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “IITM’s 5G test-bed project is an effort to encourage Indian startups and the industry to take an early lead in 5G. The goal of the project is to build a test-bed that closely resembles a real-world 5G deployment.”