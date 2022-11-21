L&T hires more than 3,000 engineering trainees in FY23

November 21, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it had hired more than 3,000 fresh engineering trainees in the current financial year.

The onboarding of more than 3,000 graduate and postgraduate engineering trainees in the ongoing fiscal marks a more than three-fold rise as against 1,067 trainees last fiscal.

The number of women engineers hired has more than quadrupled to 1,009 trainees in FY23 from 248 trainees in FY22, L&T said in a statement.

“It is worth noting that 30% of the current batch of fresh engineers are women, which is commendable given the fact that 75% of the fresh engineers are hired from mechanical, civil and electrical streams where women candidates are less.

Currently, women employees comprise 7.6% of the total workforce at L&T, and they have already successfully forayed into fields long considered to be male bastions,” executive VP & head, Corporate Human Resource, C. Jayakumar said.

The company is expanding rapidly and is currently sitting on a record order book, he said, adding, this required keeping a steady talent pipeline of trained technical professionals for meeting the current and future business requirements effectively.

“This was central to the management’s decision to more than double the hiring of fresh engineers compared to last fiscal year. We went to market to address our additional business requirement and got an overwhelming response from fresh engineers,” he added.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.