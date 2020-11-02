L&T emerges as lowest bidder in bullet train project

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting ₹7,289 crore for the C6 package of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, popularly referred to as the Bullet Train project.

Coming on the heels of L&T winning the C4 package at ₹24,985 crore (constitute 46.66% of the project), C6 involves the design and construction of civil and building works.

This includes testing and commissioning on design build lump sum price basis for Double Line High Speed Railway involving 87.5 km of viaducts and bridges, 25 crossing bridges, a tunnel, 97.50 km of roads, one station, a maintenance depot, four sub-maintenance depots, and a host of other associated structures, officials familiar with the bid said.

The project is being financed by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

The other bidders for this package were Tata Projects-J Kumar Infrastructure Projects Ltd-NCC Ltd. and AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd.-Ircon International-JMC Projects consortia.