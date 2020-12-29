L&T Construction bags slurry pipeline contract

MUMBAI

29 December 2020 22:28 IST

The Water and Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a significant EPC order involving design, engineering, supply and installation of plant and equipment to lay 135 km of Slurry Pipeline and Water Pipeline Systems between Bacheli and Nagarnar and associated facilities in Chhattisgarh.

“L&T is already executing a pumping facility as part of another package for the same client in the same area that involves the supply of positive displacement pumps and the construction of a slurry pump house,” the company said in a statement.

