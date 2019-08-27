L&T bags ‘significant’ order from NTPC

L&T has bagged a significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from the State-owned NTPC to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh. The company did not provide the exact value of the contract but said the order falls under the “significant” category that ranges between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

This is in continuation to the order received for Stage III and IV (2 x 500 MW and 2 x 500 MW) in September last year. With this, L&T will be implementing FGD systems for 12 units constituting 4,260 MW at NTPC’s Vindhyachal power plant which will have the maximum number of FGD systems at one location in India.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, to curtail SO2 emissions.