L&T arm wins $100 mn deal from oil firm

L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS), an engineering services firm, won a five-year engagement, with a potential value of more than $100 million, from a global oil and gas major, said the company.
Under the engagement, LTTS would be the primary engineering partner for the client and support two of its integrated refining and chemical manufacturing facilities in the U.S. It would also provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities, including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support.
Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services, said, “Our focus on multi-vertical, large engagements with customer intimacy, leveraging digital and new age technologies is yielding the desired outcomes. This latest instance of a major customer awarding LTTS a large multi-year programme is a testimony to our global plant engineering expertise.”
LTTS will leverage its in-house digital engineering tools and new-age technology and solutions to optimise project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer. The two sites covered under LTTS’ scope are integrated refining, chemical, and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the country, as per a statement.
