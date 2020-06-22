L&T arm, KBR to build modular process plants

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KBR to build modular process plants for refinery and petrochemical projects.

Under the agreement, KBR and LTHE will collaborate to develop business opportunities in these sectors, a statement said.

LTHE will exclusively bid for KBR’s solid acid alkylation, solvent de-asphaltingand catalytic olefins technologies for global projects, with a special emphasis on India, southeast Asia, West Asia and Africa, according to the statement.

Subramanian Sarma, managing director and CEO of LTHE said, “Through this memorandum, LTHE will combine its engineering, modular fabrication facilities and core strength of project management and construction to offer optimised solutions to our customers.”

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering & Technology) verticals, LTHE delivers ‘design-to- build’ engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.