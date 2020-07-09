Loyal Textile introduces ‘triple viral shield’ range

Loyal Textile Mills on Thursday unveiled reusable ‘triple viral shield’ products with anti-viral coating, under its Supera Shield brand.
Loyal said in a release that it had collaborated with HeiQ Materials AG, Switzerland, and Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL).
Masks, personal protection equipment (PPE), and garments will be made of fabric woven with cotton and Reliance’s R Elan fibre. The fabric is then treated with HeiQ Viroblock, Dhamodaraswamy Devadas, chief technology and business development officer, Loyal, said. “We have also used an in-house developed embedded technology,” he added.
As additional protection, an anti-viral spray technology had been developed for garments. While the garments and masks can be washed 25 times, the PPEs can be washed 10 times.
The fabric had been tested for viral penetration and synthetic blood penetration resistance.
“We have developed a separate line of garments using the special fabric for exports. We have also applied for quota to export PPEs,” Mr. Devadas said.
“Loyal is looking at a ₹100-crore turnover from these products this year. It expects a ₹50-crore turnover from masks and PPEs and another ₹50 crore from garments,” he told The Hindu.
The daily production capacity was 30,000 to 50,000 masks and 4,000 to 6,000 PPEs.
