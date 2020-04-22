Loyal gears up to fight COVID-19 battle

Even as the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Loyal Textile Mills had started working on masks and personal protective gear almost two months ago following a meeting that the representatives of the Union government had with textile industries.

It was decided to focus on affordable and reusable, high-standard products.

Made in the garment factories of the company at six locations in Tamil Nadu— Sattur, Kovilpatti, Arasanur, Cuddalore, Mayavaram, and Madurai — and supplied under its brand Supera Shield (SS), the masks come in four variants.

The PPE kit includes a wrap-around gown, a coverall, head and shoe covers, face shield, gloves and a biodegradable disposable bag.

Devadas Dhamodaraswamy, chief technology officer of the firm, told The Hindu that the company started with a single-layer knitted mask which undergoes silver nano ion anti-bacterial treatment.

Variety of masks

The company now produces SS 72, SS 96 and SS 99 types of masks.

Supera Shield 72 is a three-layer woven fabric mask made of combed, BCI-certified organic cotton. The inner layer has anti-bacterial-treated fabric, outer layer gets water-repellant treatment and the middle layer is treated with silicon.

For SS 96, the middle layer is replaced with non-woven, five-ply melt-blown composite for higher bacterial filtration efficiency.

The SS 99 mask has a middle layer that is PU barrier. It provides 99% efficiency. These are all surgical mask types, he said.

“We plan to focus on the SS 96 and SS 99 masks and later, look at export opportunities, too,” he said.

Since chairperson Valli Ramaswamy and director Vishala Ramaswamy want to come out with reusable N95-equivalent masks, the company is developing such products too.

Loyal sources the basic fabric from Nashik and the PU from Taiwan and these are outsourced for lamination.

It has a capacity to produce 75,000 masks and 1,000 PPEs a day and is in the process of ramping up capacity to produce two lakh masks and 5,000 PPEs a day.

Responsible pricing

“The price of SS 99 is ₹30 a piece, excluding the transportation and GST costs. Our chairperson wanted socially-responsible pricing,” he added.

In the case of PPEs, Loyal has worked with its in-house and IIT Delhi researchers, doctors at AIIMS and the World University of Design, New Delhi.

“We have supplied seven lakh pieces of masks in the last one month and nearly 4,000 pieces of PPEs in the last one week,” A. Velliangiri chief executive officer of the company added.