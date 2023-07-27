Lower sales drag Laurus Labs’ Q1 net down 90% 

July 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Laurus Labs reported consolidated net profit slumped 90% year on year to nearly ₹25 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of lower sales.

Revenue from operations declined 23% to almost ₹1,182 crore (₹1,539 crore). Lower sales, operational deleverage and elevated expenses impacted the results, founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

“The underlying demand for key growth portfolio within non-antiretrovirals (ARVs) generics and CDMO progress remains strong and healthy. ARV business have incrementally stabilised on overall basis and therefore we remain optimistic in our H2 growth prospects,” he said.

Revenue from the CDMO-Synthesis segment declined 57% to ₹250 crore. The company said there were large purchase order (PO) supplies in the year-earlier period. Laurus said it is working on more than 60 projects and ongoing supplies for four commercial APIs and several intermediates.

“Performance [was] mainly affected by operational deleverage, material drop in the CDMO business, price fall in ARV portfolio over last year. We are anticipating rebound from H2, with recovering revenue trend, positives from cost improvement programmes and raw material price stabilisation,” Executive Director and CFO V.V. Ravi Kumar said.

The company attributed the performance to transient demand weakness in both APIs and finished dose form (FDF) businesses. FDF revenue at ₹285 crore during the quarter was a decline of 18% and came on the back of seasonally lower offtake in ARV business coupled with weak pricing. Laurus Labs shares closed less than 1% higher at ₹343.80 on the BSE on Thursday.