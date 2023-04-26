ADVERTISEMENT

Lower cane yield hits sugar output

April 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Season likely to end with 32.8 million tonnes against the estimated 34 million tonnes

M Soundariya Preetha

Sugar production this season, which will end in September, is likely to be 32.8 million tonnes (after diversion for ethanol) as against the earlier estimate of 34 million tonnes, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

Production till April 15 was 31.1 million tonnes. While Uttar Pradesh is expected to produce about four lakh tonnes more than the advance estimates given by the Association in January, Maharashtra is estimated to contribute 10.5 million tonnes against 12.1 million tonnes projected in January, the Association said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Crushing season in Maharashtra has ended at around 105 lakh tonnes, lower than our earlier estimate, due to unexpectedly lower cane yields owing to higher ratoon crop share and uneven distribution of rainfall,” according to the ISMA. In Karnataka, the main season is coming to an end having produced 55 lakh tonnes so far. But, the special season operations will start in June/July.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association also brought down the sugar quantity that is likely to be diverted for ethanol to four million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes. “Estimated sugar diversion towards ethanol was also discussed (at a meeting on Tuesday) and based on feed stock wise allocations up to Cycle-6 and estimated for the rest of season, it is estimated that around 40 lakh tonnes of sugar will be diverted,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US