Lower cane yield hits sugar output

April 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sugar production this season, which will end in September, is likely to be 32.8 million tonnes (after diversion for ethanol) as against the earlier estimate of 34 million tonnes, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

Production till April 15 was 31.1 million tonnes. While Uttar Pradesh is expected to produce about four lakh tonnes more than the advance estimates given by the Association in January, Maharashtra is estimated to contribute 10.5 million tonnes against 12.1 million tonnes projected in January, the Association said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Crushing season in Maharashtra has ended at around 105 lakh tonnes, lower than our earlier estimate, due to unexpectedly lower cane yields owing to higher ratoon crop share and uneven distribution of rainfall,” according to the ISMA. In Karnataka, the main season is coming to an end having produced 55 lakh tonnes so far. But, the special season operations will start in June/July.

The Association also brought down the sugar quantity that is likely to be diverted for ethanol to four million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes. “Estimated sugar diversion towards ethanol was also discussed (at a meeting on Tuesday) and based on feed stock wise allocations up to Cycle-6 and estimated for the rest of season, it is estimated that around 40 lakh tonnes of sugar will be diverted,” it said.