Lowe Lintas unveils tech platform to reconnect migrant/guest workers with urban jobs

Lowe Lintas, the creative agency, has announced the introduction of Kaam Wapasi, a tech platform built to help migrant/guest workers get back to work and at the same time assist employers with access to a pool of readily available workers.

Some of the corporates like ZEE Network, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Radiocity and Razorpod have committed to support this initiative.

Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas, said “After all that they’ve been through, migrant workers aren’t ready to return to cities without a sense of clarity and control. They need active projects to return to.”

“Unfinished projects, on the other hand, need workers to restart. Kaam Wapasi is a creative tech intervention to help resolve this stalemate. By connecting migrant blue-collar workers with projects in various cities, we hope to accelerate the unlocking of the Indian economy,” he said.

Migrant/guest workers, most of whom have returned to their villages, have been impacted the most by the in national lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19. Even as the lockdown restrictions have been lifted gradually, they are reluctant to return impacting various industries dependent on them.

The Kaam Wapasi platform will primarily operate as a mobile-first site, but will also offer an IVR solution to those who may not have access to a smartphone.

The platform allows workers to choose jobs by skill and location. Currently, jobs are segregated into construction, logistics, restaurants and manufacturing, with further sub-options based on skill.

Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said “Creating the technology is just one part of the puzzle for us. We also intend to activate it at scale, and it’s heartening to see so many big brands collaborating with us to deliver that scale. Kaam Wapasi will be accessible to workers across the spectrum and as it grows, we hope that more companies join us in this endeavour”.

While Lowe Lintas has led this project by developing the basic tech and communication, the corporates have contributed with media and tech support. This initiative aims to impact the lives of at least 1 million migrant workers.