Lotte India opens expanded confectionery facility near Chennai

September 27, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘The higher capacity would support rising domestic demand and potential opportunities for exports in the future’

The Hindu Bureau

Lotte India said the expanded confectionery facility in Nemam would take the total production capacity to 1,420 tonne per month and had the potential to employ 200 people. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lotte India has expanded its confectionery factory in Nemam, near Chennai, by investing ₹185 crore to meet the rising domestic demand and also to support potential opportunities for exports in the future.

The expansion would enable the confectioner to increase the production of its iconic Lotte Choco Pie products, to 1,420 tonne per month from the current 545 tonne per month, the firm said in a statement.

“With an additional 85,562 square-foot, our factory’s facility area has witnessed substantial expansion, increasing from 18% to 32%, making it one of the largest factories in India at a total size of 5,16,398 square-foot,” said MD Milan Wahi.

Asserting that Lotte India achieved ‘Zero Accident Hours’ in the last 10 years due to high safety standards practised inside the factory, he said that with a 99% retention rate at the factory, Lotte India is now set to warmly welcome 200 workmen in its expanded factory.

The company had posted ‘exceptional’ growth in its annual sales which surged to ₹497 crore in FY22 from ₹168 crore FY08. In FY23, it achieved sales of ₹657 crore.

