ADVERTISEMENT

Logistics firm Xpressbees acquires Trackon

August 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Blackstone portfolio company Xpressbees, a logistics services provider, said it has acquired Trackon, a transportation and delivery company for an unspecified amount.

“The acquisition will enable Xpressbees to tap into the small and medium enterprise sector through leveraging Trackon’s franchise network,” the company said in a statement.

Xpressbees provides complete supply chain solutions and currently runs its delivery operations across over 21,000 pin codes in nearly 3,000 cities and towns in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US