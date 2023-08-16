HamberMenu
Logistics firm Xpressbees acquires Trackon

August 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Blackstone portfolio company Xpressbees, a logistics services provider, said it has acquired Trackon, a transportation and delivery company for an unspecified amount.

“The acquisition will enable Xpressbees to tap into the small and medium enterprise sector through leveraging Trackon’s franchise network,” the company said in a statement.

Xpressbees provides complete supply chain solutions and currently runs its delivery operations across over 21,000 pin codes in nearly 3,000 cities and towns in India.

