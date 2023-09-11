HamberMenu
Logistics firm NTC group forays into Indonesia market

September 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

NTC Group has opened an office in Jakarta in line with its vision of enhancing connectivity across the Far East and beyond.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for NTC Group as it further solidifies its global presence as an integrated logistics solution provider, the company said in a statement.

Currently, NTC Group has its operations in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Belgium, Saudi Arabia. With its six global offices and agency network across 133 countries.

“This expansion represents a significant step forward in our mission to serve our clients with excellence,” said Founder and Chairman K. Chandramohan.

