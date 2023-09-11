Logistics firm NTC group forays into Indonesia market

NTC Group has opened an office in Jakarta in line with its vision of enhancing connectivity across the Far East and beyond.
This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for NTC Group as it further solidifies its global presence as an integrated logistics solution provider, the company said in a statement.
Currently, NTC Group has its operations in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Belgium, Saudi Arabia. With its six global offices and agency network across 133 countries.
“This expansion represents a significant step forward in our mission to serve our clients with excellence,” said Founder and Chairman K. Chandramohan.
COMMents
SHARE