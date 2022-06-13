Logistics firm Grab plans EV fleet of 15,000

Company to focus on quick commerce

Last-mile logistics solution company Grab a Grub Services Private Ltd., 80% owned by Reliance Industries Ltd., is planning to deploy 15,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India this year and focus on quick commerce business, its co-founder & Director Nishant Vora said.

“We are going for rapid deployment of EVs. We have partnered with Reliance BP for swappable batteries. They are getting the batteries stationed across all the Reliance retail locations. The riders don’t have to buy the battery; they just have to buy the vehicle. They can use swappable battery and pay per charge,” Mr. Vora said.

He said the company has partnered with Hero and Piaggio for supply of 2Ws and 3Ws respectively.

“Currently, we have deployed more than 1,200 EVs in three cities namely Ahmedabad, Pune and Delhi. We are starting it in Mumbai soon and this year we should have a total number of 15,000 EVs,” he added.

Besides this, the company is focusing on the quick commerce model to meet its customers’ demands.

“We are currently running a pilot project with Reliance JioMart, and it has been a success. In the next couple of months, we plan to scale it up pan India,” he said adding the quick commerce model was already happening with Instamart.

“Inventories’ mapping is crucial in the quick commerce segment as every product cannot be sold in this model. Strategising deliveries, managing and planning inventories, order mapping, optimum utilisation of rider routes and capacities, precise routing and rider-store mapping are key factors for a good hold and growth for quick commerce,” he added.

Today 90% of the Grab’s revenue comes from Reliance. The company is the exclusive in-house logistics provider for JioMart and is closely working with 500 clients outside of Reliance, including Ola Dash, KFC, Zepto, Shoppers Stop, McDonald’s, Swiggy, Big Basket, to name a few.

It has over 100,000 supply fleet for pickup and delivery. The company is servicing more than five lakhs delivery per day pan India, Mr Vora said.

He said the company has grown five times in revenue in the last two years and had a run rate of ₹800 crore.