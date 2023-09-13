Lodha Net Zero Urban Accelerator suggests super-efficient ACs, usage of greener concrete mixes to curb emissions

September 13, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lodha Net Zero Urban Accelerator, initiated last year to cut down emissions for the built environment, thereby accelerating and maximising the sector’s contribution to India’s 2070 net-zero emissions target, has come out with findings that can be adopted for reduction of carbon foot print by real estate developers.

These include adoption of strategies that make cities heat resilient, advanced adoption of superefficient air conditioning and fans in India, enhanced usage of greener concrete mixes including recently launched LC3 cement, increased shared mobility and EV charging infrastructure, and promotion of renewable integration across all domains of the built environment.

Last year, real estate developer Lodha and RIM came together to establish Lodha Net Zero Urban Accelerator with an objective to suggest measures for the sector to achieve Net Zero goals.

To mark the completion of one year the RMI-Lodha Sustainability Conclave was organised in Mumbai to share the experience with stakeholders.

The conclave presented the key findings of the programme, along with industry alignments on roadmaps in Embodied Carbon Reduction, Energy Efficiency, Renewable Transition and Clean Energy to achieve mainstreaming of net-zero in India’s built environment while demonstrating how economic growth can be decoupled from emissions.

The Accelerator also committed to partner with the start-up accelerator Third Derivative, founded by RMI and New Energy Nexus, for piloting next-gen materials and solutions at Palava, a township set up by Lodha in the outskirts of Mumbai.

Further, it was declared that the field testing of Global Cooling Prize units has been initiated at Palava, which will help to catalyse the market adoption of next-generation room air conditioners.

Abhishek Lodha- MD & CEO at Macrotech Developers (Lodha), said, “We believe that the developers of the built environment have to take a pro-active leadership role in the world’s response to climate change and embrace a low/ net-zero carbon future. We are committed to becoming a net-zero carbon company by 2035 and have made substantial progress to achieve this ahead of schedule.”

“We are keen to share our experience and learnings through this transition with industry and supply chain and are pleased that our partnership with the renowned Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) has resulted in the Lodha Net Zero Urban Accelerator. This accelerator is a major step to drive collaborative, large-scale solutions for a greener future,” he added.

Amory Lovins, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus at RMI said, “Decarbonizing the built environment holds great opportunity for India, where building operations account for about a third of the country’s energy use. Addressing this is not only important for climate action but also yields numerous additional advantages. India has made significant strides, leaping forward in its clean energy journey.”

“When it comes to buildings and construction in India, there is also a lot of knowledge that goes back millennia on how to design buildings for the local climate. Through innovative and efficient designs, India is on its way to set benchmarks,” he said.

“Because efficient designs lead to better comfort and amenities and cost very little to run and make the occupants more happy, healthy, and productive, this fusion of traditional wisdom and modern innovation positions India at the forefront of sustainable growth on a global scale,” he added.

