‘Lockdown to hit realty demand’

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent country-wide lockdown will lead to a substantial drop in demand across real estate segments, including residential and commercial, in 2020, according to a new report by property consultant Anarock.

While housing sales are expected to witness a decline of 25%-25% from about 2.61 lakh units across top seven cities last year to 1.70 lakh-1.96 lakh units this year, net office absorption could fall 13%-30% to 28-35 million sq. ft. from 40 million sq.ft. in 2019, and the net leasing in the retail sector is estimated to drop 49%-64% to 3.1-4.3 million sq.ft. from 8.5 million sq.ft. during the period under review.

“[The] country-wide lockdown until mid-April has halted all activities. As evident, project sites are shut, site visits have stopped, and construction activity has come to a grinding halt, eventually impacting housing sales. Also, developers have deferred their new project launches for an unknown period,” the report said, noting that the commercial real estate is also not immune to the COVID-19 fallout.

“Corporate occupiers are seen delaying their leasing decisions and still several MNCs and businesses are testing new waters of the work-from-home option. If proved successful, it could impact leasing activities in the future,” it said, adding that the retail businesses that are highly dependent on consumer spending are also witnessing a momentary slowdown and reduced interest from global brands who may now consider revising their expansion plans.

In the residential sector, the report expects unsold inventory across the top seven cities of India to remain largely stable with a single-digit annual decline of around 1%-3% amid restricted supply and marginally improving demand. There has been a decline in unsold inventory over the past couple, falling 7% in 2018 and 4% in 2019. “With new launches coming to a screeching halt at least for the next few months until we see COVID-19 containment in the country, homebuyers may spring into action during the second half and select from the existing unsold inventory from projects across various stages of construction,” it said.

The affordable housing segment, which gained significant traction over the last few years, may also take a hit by COVID-19. The outbreak will significantly affect affordable housing’s target audience, the report said, adding that with limited income and unemployment fears, buyers of affordable housing may defer purchase decisions, leading to an estimated 1%-2% rise in unsold stock within this segment in 2020.

Anuj Puri, chairman - Anarock Property Consultants said, “Besides demand-supply decline in 2020, significant new trends will emerge across segments of Indian real estate. COVID-19 has derailed the office segment’s growth trajectory of the last three years. New business models will be tried making players more reliant on technology for ensuring business continuity. Besides revisiting office requirements, corporates will keep employee health and hygiene of assets as the topmost priority.”

Mr. Puri added that in the Indian retail, the revenue-sharing model would become even more dominant and retailers would prefer to partner with mall owners to mitigate risks arising from declining footfalls amid such unprecedented crises.