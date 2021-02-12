Llistosella is new CEO of Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. has announced the appointment of Marc Llistosella as its chief executive officer and managing director with effect from July 1.
Mr. Llistosella was most recently the president and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
“Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors,” Mr. Llistosella said, commenting on his appointment.
Guenter Butschek, the present CEO & MD, will relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. He has been with Tata Motors for 5 years. “He has kindly accepted the request of the Board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO till June 30, 2021,” the company said.
“Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. He will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights,” N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors Ltd., said.
