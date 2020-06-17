Livinguard Technologies comes out with a novel face mask

Swiss hygiene company Livinguard Technologies with operations in India has come up with a face mask that can directly inactivate bacteria and viruses, including 99.9% of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the company said in a virtual briefing.
While most masks available in the markets are preventive in nature, Livinguard face masks are protective and prevent bacteria and viruses from spreading, benefiting both self and others in close proximity, the company added.
The globally patented technology was invented by Sanjeev Swamy, an entrepreneur of Indian origin who also heads the company.
“Researchers from the Free University of Berlin at the Institute for Animal Hygiene and Environmental Health have been able to demonstrate that textiles treated with Livinguard Technology can reduce very high amounts of SARS-CoV-2 particles by more than 99.9% within a few hours,” the company said.
Sanjeev Swamy, Founder, Inventor & CEO, Livinguard Technologies said, “The unique characteristics of Livinguard masks will provide users with an unprecedented level of security.”
Scientist, Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, said “This scientific breakthrough of deactivating SARS-COV-2 virus on contact with the mask, authenticated fully by world’s top universities, is a global game changer.
The principle underlying the Livinguard Technology is empowering the textile surface with a strong positive charge. When microbes come in contact with fabric, the microbial cell which is negatively charged, is destroyed leading to permanent destruction of the micro organism.
