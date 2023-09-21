Live entertainment platform Eloelo raises $22 million

September 21, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

Eloelo, a live entertainment and social gaming platform, has raised $22 million in its pre-series B round. The round was jointly led by Courtside Ventures and Griffin Gaming Partners, joined by MIXI Inc. along with existing backers Waterbridge Ventures, Lumikai Fund, Kalaari Capital, Convivialite Ventures and Rocket Capital investing in the round.

With this fresh funding, the firm has now raised a total of $37.5 million. The funds from this round will be utilised to forge partnerships with creators, develop innovative tools across AI & AR for them, attract a broader pool of tech and product talent, and strengthen revenue generation and monetisation initiatives, the firm said in a statement.

The round comes 14 months after its Series A round of $13 million in June 2022.

Saurabh Pandey, CEO & Founder, Eloelo in a statement said, “We are pioneering a new category of Live Social Entertainment– almost like a ‘Digital Third Place’ where young Indians are always connected. Our growth of 400% Y-o-Y showcases the love users have given the product.”

“This fundraise in such a testing macro environment further enforces the belief our investors have in our vision,” he added.