Listed firms can raise funds 6 months post buyback offer

As part of measures to ease fund-raising for companies amid the ongoing volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed listed companies to raise funds after six months of making a buyback offer.

Under normal circumstances, SEBI norms stipulate a minimum gap of 12 months between a buyback offer and any fund raising activity by a listed company.

“To enable relatively quicker access to capital, it has been decided to temporarily relax the period of restriction provided in Regulation 24(i)(f) of the buy-back Regulations. Accordingly, the words ‘one year’ shall be read as ‘six months’ in the said regulation,” the regulator said in a circular on Thursday.

Effective till Dec. 31

While the relaxation will come into force with immediate effect, it will be applicable until December 31.

The latest move comes following a relaxation in norms for preferential allotment by companies with stressed assets.

The watchdog has also relaxed certain compliance norms for entities that are planning to come with an initial public offer (IPO), while enlarging the definition of entities eligible for making fast track rights issue.

In another circular regarding valuation of money market or debt securities held by mutual funds, the regulator has said that if an issuer defaults on payment obligations due to the lockdown or the moratorium allowed by RBI, then valuation agencies should not term it a default.

The amended norms will be in place till the period of the moratorium of the central bank, it added.