Lionel Messi is BYJU’S global brand ambassador of its social initiative ‘Education For All’

Messi, who plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain, will feature in campaigns promoting BYJU’S social impact arm

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 13:59 IST

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi after becoming the first global brand ambassador of edtech major BYJU’S social impact arm. | Photo Credit: PTI

BYJU’S, a city-based edtech platform, has on Friday announced star footballer Lionel “Leo” Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education For All.

Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement with BYJU’S to promote the cause of equitable education, said the firm in a statement.

This association with one of the world’s most popular sportspersons was in sync with the expanding global footprint of BYJU’S and its commitment to making education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all, it further said.

Earlier this year, BYJU’S became the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Lionel Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million.

The long-term engagement, which begins as Lionel Messi embarks on his final campaign to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 as captain of Argentina’s national football team, will see him feature in campaigns promoting BYJU’S Education For All, as per the communique.

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of BYJU’S said, “Messi is a once-in-a-generation talent whose pursuit of excellence, all-in mentality, humility, and reliability resonate deeply with BYJU’S brand values. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever.’‘

“No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi. It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better,’‘ she added.

