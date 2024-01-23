LinkedIn: 9/10 from Chennai professionals ready to make bold career move in 2024

January 23, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

A new research from LinkedIn said that over nine out of 10 (94%) professionals in Chennai are considering a new job or bold career move in 2024.

The world’s largest professional network said that about 73% of professionals in the city are trying new ways to succeed in their job search.

About 83% are investing in personal branding by posting more content on LinkedIn, while 84% of professionals are more active in growing their professional network.

They are also keen on using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with 85% of professionals saying it can help make their job search more efficient and productive.

“Chennai’s professionals are dynamically steering their careers, increasingly focusing on personal branding, skill development, and proactive career expansion,” Ruchee Anand, senior director, talent, learning and engagement solutions, LinkedIn told media.

LinkedIn data also revealed that 45% of professionals in Chennai struggle to find a job that meets their criteria. To help them find jobs as per their interests and preferences, LinkedIn has introduced new features, in addition to its AI-powered offerings.

“They are also embracing AI as a game-changer in their job search and skill acquisition. To support this, LinkedIn has rolled out Recruiter 2024 with enhanced Gen-AI capabilities to simplify hiring by using insights from a billion-member community of professionals, enabling quick identification of top candidates,” she said.

There has been a 123% year-on-year rise in AI-skilled talent in Chennai as of November 2023. As AI accelerates the pace of skill-change, LinkedIn data shows that skills for jobs in India have changed by 30% since 2015. By 2030, they are expected to change by 65%, globally. Amidst these shifts, job hunting can be challenging, but professionals in Chennai are determined, the research said.

About 80% of Chennai’s workers are exploring new ways to present their resumes to recruiters like video CVs, creative and digital resumes. More than 8 in 10 professionals in Chennai believe AI can help them find the right jobs, make job search efficient, and help them learn new skills, the report said.

Top three jobs on the rise in Chennai are drone pilot (industries: airline and aviation, transport equipment manufacturing), content specialist (industries: information and internet, business consulting) and human resources operations specialist (industries: IT, manufacturing, business consulting).

