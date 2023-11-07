HamberMenu
Lingotto picks up 16.5% stake in TVS ILP for ₹190 cr.

November 07, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

London-based Lingotto, an investment management company owned by Exor N.V., has picked up 16.5% stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks Pvt. Ltd. (TVS ILP), through a secondary stake sale for ₹190 crore.

Lingotto purchased the stake from existing investor British International Investor, who will continue to hold about 21.5% in TVS ILP, said TVS ILP Chief Operating Officer Manikandan Ramachandran.

In September, Lingotto had picked up 4.5% stake from TVS Supply Chain Solutions for ₹51.30 crore. Currently, Lingotto’s stake in TVS ILP is 21%

This secondary transaction had taken place at an enterprise value of ₹2,800 crore, ‘emphasizing the potential and size of TVS ILP,’ TVS ILP said.

“Now is the time to bring the company to the next level by strategically investing in its future. To achieve this, we welcome the Lingotto as a valued strategic partner,” said TVS ILP Vice-Chairman Ravi Swaminathan.

“TVS ILP is a pioneer in providing logistics and infrastructure solutions to the warehousing and logistics parks industry. TVS ILP is now poised for the next phase in its pan-India growth and we are excited to join the company for accelerating their growth trajectory,” said Lingotto Partner Ashish Kaushik.

