ADVERTISEMENT

Limit for tax payments via UPI to increase from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh: RBI

Updated - August 08, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 11:56 am IST

The RBI is also making provision for Introduction of Delegated Payments through UPI which will enable a secondary user to make payments using UPI by making use of the bank account of the primarily user

The Hindu Bureau

Image used fror representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The RBI has decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

UPI has become the most-preferred mode of payments, due to its seamless features. Currently, the transaction limit for UPI is capped at ₹1 lakh. Based on the various use-cases, the Reserve Bank has periodically reviewed and enhanced the limits for a few categories like capital markets, IPO subscriptions, loan collections, insurance, medical and educational services etc,” he said.

Also Read:RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

“As direct and indirect tax payments are common, regular and high value, it has been decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. Necessary instructions will be issued separately,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RBI is also making provision for Introduction of Delegated Payments through UPI which will enable a secondary user to make payments using UPI by making use of the bank account of the primarily user.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has a very large user base of 424 million individuals. There is, however, potential for further expansion of the user base,” Mr. Das said.

RBI announces Continuous Clearing of Cheques under CTS

“It is proposed to introduce “Delegated Payments” in UPI. “Delegated Payments” would allow an individual (primary user) to set a UPI transaction limit for another individual (secondary user) on the primary user’s bank account. This product is expected to add to the reach and usage of digital payments across the country. Detailed instructions will be issued shortly,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US