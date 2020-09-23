Likhitha Infra sets IPO band at ₹117-₹120

HYDERABAD

23 September 2020 22:55 IST

Likhitha Infrastructure has set the price band of its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹117-₹120 per share.

The IPO consisting of a fresh issue of up to 51,00,000 equity shares, representing 25.86% of the post-issue shareholding, is expected to raise up to ₹61.2 crore. Issue will be open from September 29 to October 1.

The firm is into laying of pipeline networks and construction of associated facilities besides providing operations and maintenance services to city gas distribution firms.

The proceeds will be used to meet working capital needs, amid the growing demand for its services and for general corporate purposes, the firm said.