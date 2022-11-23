Lightrock India invests $15 million in Sukoon Healthcare, picks up significant stake

November 23, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Mumbai

Lightrock India, an impact investing platform, said it has invested $15 million and acquired a significant stake in Sukoon Healthcare, a psychiatric inpatient unit based in Gurgaon.

Founded in February 2020, Sukoon uses a multi-disciplinary team of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counsellors and vocational therapists to provide personalised and holistic care to each patient, it said in a statement.

Last year, it has treated over 11,000 patients suffering from various conditions across inpatient and outpatient services.

Post this transaction, Saleem Asaria, partner at Lightrock India, will assume the role of Executive Chairman and Sukoon’s founders Vidit Bahri and Kanishk Gupta will assume senior leadership roles.

“As India grows to become a large economy built on the strength of its human capital, we believe that behavioural health is an important and pivotal sector to address towards building a large and healthy society.”

“Sukoon, together with the existing ecosystem, capital and specialist expertise, both national and global, can help create one of the leading mental health systems in the world. This investment is a first step towards realising our vision to build India’s first and largest therapeutic behavioural health platform,” Mr. Asaria said.