Light Microfinance secures $10-mn funding

MUMBAI

19 July 2021 23:29 IST

Light Microfinance said it has secured $10 million in Series-A funding from European investors Incofin (Belgian), Nordic Microfinance Initiative (Norwegian) and Triple Jump (Dutch). “The investment will boost our expansion plans in Haryana, Rajasthan and MP. We are investing in multiple technology interventions like AI-driven analytics,” CEO Rakesh Kumar said.

