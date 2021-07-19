Light Microfinance said it has secured $10 million in Series-A funding from European investors Incofin (Belgian), Nordic Microfinance Initiative (Norwegian) and Triple Jump (Dutch). “The investment will boost our expansion plans in Haryana, Rajasthan and MP. We are investing in multiple technology interventions like AI-driven analytics,” CEO Rakesh Kumar said.
Light Microfinance secures $10-mn funding
Special Correspondent
MUMBAI ,
July 19, 2021 23:29 IST
