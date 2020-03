Bengaluru

16 March 2020 22:18 IST

Lifestyle International, part of Dubai-based hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, announced the appointment of Rishi Vasudev as the Chief Executive Officer for Lifestyle and Home Centre.

Mr. Vasudev, who has over decade of experience in fashion and retail — both online and offline — will take on his role from June 1 in the company.

