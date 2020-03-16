Business

Lifestyle International appoints CEO

Lifestyle International, part of Dubai-based hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, announced the appointment of Rishi Vasudev as the Chief Executive Officer for Lifestyle and Home Centre.

Mr. Vasudev, who has over decade of experience in fashion and retail — both online and offline — will take on his role from June 1 in the company.

