Lifestyle CEO Rishi Vasudev to leave firm

Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. has announced that Rishi Vasudev, CEO of Lifestyle and Home Centre, has decided to move out from the company for personal reasons.

“The company will announce his successor in due course. In the interim, Kabir Lumba, CEO, Designate and Group Director, Landmark Group, will be managing the responsibilities, in addition to his current role within the Landmark Group,” the company said in a statement.

The company, which started with its first Lifestyle store in Chennai in 1999, has 400 stores today under the Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max & Easybuy brands in more than 130 cities, employing more than 17,000 people.