Life insurers report decline in new business

The first year premium or the new business mobilised by life insurance companies in May was 25.39% less compared to their achievement in the same period last year.

Together, the 24 life insurers collected ₹13,739.01 crore (₹18,414.02 crore) premium last month. This was the third consecutive month of decline in the premium mobilisation, a period when most others businesses were also severely impacted as the country remained under a lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

For April and May, the first year premium collected by the insurers totalled ₹20,466.76 crore or a decline of 27.92% compared to the ₹28,395.90 crore in the corresponding period of 2019.

In March, their new business premium was 32.17% lower at ₹25,409.30 crore (₹37,459.36 crore). Despite this, the life insurers had closed 2019-20 with 20.60% growth at ₹2,58,896.48 crore (₹2,14,672.86 crore).

According to the first year premium numbers for May released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Tuesday the first year premium mobilised by the 23 private sector life insurers totalled ₹4,917.34 crore. This was 28.26% lower compared to the ₹3,527.48 crore they did in May 2019.

The first year premium of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) during the month was ₹10,211.53 crore or 24.34% less compared to ₹13,496.68 crore in May 2019.

