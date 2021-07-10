‘Life insurers’ new premium income up 4%’

The new premium income of life insurance companies rose nearly 4% to ₹30,009.48 crore in June this year, data from IRDAI showed.

All the life insurance companies had collected first year or the new business premium income worth ₹28,868.68 crore in the same month a year ago.

State-owned LIC reported 4.14% fall in new premium income in June 2021 at ₹21,796.28 crore as against ₹22,736.84 crore in the year-earlier month. For the remaining 23 private sector life insurers, the new premium in June jumped about 34% to ₹8,213.20 crore as against ₹6,131.84 crore in the year earlier.