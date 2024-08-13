GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Life insurers’ new business premium in July rises 14.20% to ₹31,823 cr.

Published - August 13, 2024 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life insurance companies in India reported new business premium (NBP) collections increased 14.20% in July to ₹31,822.69 crore, from the ₹27,867.10 crore a year earlier, on the back of demand for enhanced insurance protection from both individual and corporate consumers.

The NBP for the first four months of the fiscal, ended July, rose 20.50% to ₹1,21,549.39 crore (₹1,00,871.97 crore), industry business numbers released by Life Insurance Council showed.

New policy issuances increased by 2.73% y-o-y resulting in addition of 23,88,720 new policies vis-à-vis 23,25,235 policies sold in the year ago period, the Council said in a release.

Market leader, State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted a 19.78% increase y-o-y in NBP with ₹18,430.63 crore (₹15,386.57 crore). Upto July this fiscal, it reported 25.98% increase in the NBP to ₹75,871.53 crore (₹60,223.77 crore.

The number of policies and schemes issued by LIC in July declined 1.96% to 16.27 lakh (16.60 lakh). For the first four months of FY25, the number of policies and schemes issued grew by 6.49% to 51.99 lakh (48.82 lakh), LIC said in a release.

Private life insurers NBP rose 7.30% to ₹13,392.07 crore (₹12,480.53 crore) in July, while for the first four months of 2024-25, the NBP increased 12.37% to ₹45,677.87 crore (₹40,648.20 crore).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.