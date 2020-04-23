Life insurers’ first-year premium grows 20.6%

A sharp decline in March notwithstanding, life insurance companies posted a 20.60% increase in the first year premium for 2019-20.

The key indicator of their performance, the first year premium mobilised by life insurers during the fiscal totalled ₹2,58,896.48 crore against ₹2,14,672.86 crore in 2018-19, as per the data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the lone public sector entity among the 24 life insurers in the country, clocked a 25.17% growth with first year premium at ₹1,77,977.08 crore (₹1,42,191.69 crore).

Together, the private sector life insurers did ₹80,919.40 crore or an increase of 11.64% from the previous fiscal.

But March came in the way of a better performance. The new business premium of all the life insurers in the month totalled ₹25,409.30 crore or 32.17% lower compared with the year-ago period. For LIC, the decline in March was 31.12% at ₹17,066.57 crore while for the private sector it was a 34.22% drop to ₹8,342.73 crore.

Max Life Insurance deputy managing director V. Viswanand said “March has always been an important month for Indian life insurance industry in terms of new business. Due to the COVID-19 triggered lockdown and social distancing, the industry witnessed a significant impact in the crucial last 10 days of the month as face-to-face client meetings in agency and bancassurance channels were severely hampered.”

He was, however, confident of strong prospects for life insurance in the long-run. “Life Insurance has always been a stable and safer long-term return category that has protection built-in making it an important financial instrument during these uncertain times,” he said.

“At Max Life our offline distribution channels have adopted digital sales processes and more than 9,000 frontline sales team and over 25,000 agent advisors and specified persons of banks and agents have been trained over the past two weeks. We have started witnessing strong sales momentum,” he said.