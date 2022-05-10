JUST IN
- 4 mins Technical level discussions with Sri Lanka will continue: IMF
- 1 hr BJP MLA, Congress MLA and JD(S) MLA among loan defaulters: Karnataka Minister
- 1 hr Power crisis | Indian Railways missed Coal India train provision targets for over a year
- 2 hrs Dalmia Cement to create 700 jobs in Belagavi with ₹300 crore investment
- 2 hrs Markets rebound amid global recovery; Sensex jumps over 190 points in early trade
- 2 hrs Rupee surges 17 paise to 77.17 against U.S. dollar in early trade
- Life insurance firms reported 84.2% rise in first-year premium for April
- As Black Sea supplies fall, India sells record 1.4 million tonnes wheat in April
- SBI hikes interest rates on bulk term deposits by 40-90 bps
- Aurobindo Pharma unit comes under U.S. FDA scanner
- VIL Q4 losses narrow to ₹6,563 crore
- War, raw material cost pull down MRF Q4 net by 51% to ₹157 crore
- L&T unit ties up with VMwire to offer digital infra solutions to industries
- Switch Mobility to unveil 12m electric bus at European Mobility Expo in Paris
- Kone installs ‘world’s largest’ passenger elevator at Jio World Centre