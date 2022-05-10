Business

Life insurance firms reported 84.2% rise in first-year premium for April

Life insurance companies reported a robust 84.2% increase in first-year premium to ₹17,939.62 crore for April on the back of a good show by market leader, the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

For LIC, the first-year premium rose 141.3% at ₹11,716.70 crore (₹4,856.76 crore), a development that is bound to bring cheer for the behemoth ahead of the listing of its shares.

Private life insurers logged a 27.5% growth in total first-year premium (FYP) to ₹6,222.92 crore, the new business statement for the 24 insurers issued by IRDAI showed. Of the 22 operational private firms, six reported a decline in the FYP.

Emkay Global said in a research report that a three-year compound annual growth rate would present a true picture of expansion, considering a stringent nationwide lockdown in April 2020 and the impact of the COVID-19 Delta wave in April last year. On a three-year CAGR basis, private life insurers delivered RWRP (retail weighted received premium) growth of 18% as against 5% for LIC.

The year-on-year growth will start to normalise from the second quarter of this financial year, once the favourable base effect goes away. Additionally, April is a relatively leaner month for life insurers, so extrapolating the numbers for the month to the full year would not be correct, it pointed out in the report.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2022 11:52:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/life-insurance-firms-reported-842-rise-in-first-year-premium-for-april/article65402241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY