LIC’s southern zone manager takes charge

G. Venkataramanan joined the insurance firm in 1989 as a direct recruit officer

G. Venkataramanan has taken charge as the manager of LIC’s southern zone comprising Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Union Territory of Puducherry with immediate effect.

He joined LIC in the year 1989 as a direct recruit officer. Prior to his elevation as zonal manager (in-charge), he was regional manager (marketing), southern zone.

Earlier, he had held positions of regional manager (CRM), southern zone, secretary (marketing), central office and was senior divisional manager of Kozhikode and Chennai I divisions. He has also had an overseas stint in LIC Fiji branch as manager (admn)