Business

LIC’s southern zone manager takes charge

G. Venkataramanan has taken charge as the manager of LIC’s southern zone comprising Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Union Territory of Puducherry with immediate effect.

He joined LIC in the year 1989 as a direct recruit officer. Prior to his elevation as zonal manager (in-charge), he was regional manager (marketing), southern zone.

Earlier, he had held positions of regional manager (CRM), southern zone, secretary (marketing), central office and was senior divisional manager of Kozhikode and Chennai I divisions. He has also had an overseas stint in LIC Fiji branch as manager (admn)


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2022 1:43:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/lics-southern-zone-manager-takes-charge/article65381012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY