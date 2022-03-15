Licious raises $150 million via Series F2

Fresh animal protein platform Licious raised $150 million in a new fund raise led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital, along with Kotak PE & Axis Growth Avenues AIF - I.

Existing investors also participated in the round along with angel investors including Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, BoAt’s Aman Gupta, and Haresh Chawla, Partner, True North.

The funds raised through Series F2 would be utilised for investment in technological intervention that would help category development and improve overall customer experience, the company said.

The company said it would also invest in strategic acquisition and expand and deepen its reach.