ADVERTISEMENT

LIC unveils single-premium group micro-term insurance plan

Published - October 07, 2024 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

LIC CEO and MD Siddhartha Mohanty with the senior leadership team at the launch of the single premium group micro term insurance plan. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a single-premium group micro-term insurance plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-participating, non-linked, group, pure risk, micro insurance product, the plan is specially designed to provide simple, flexible and affordable life insurance to cater to the needs of finance institutions, including micro finance institutions, co-operatives, self help groups (SHGs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to cover their members / loanees.

It also addresses essential insurance requirement of members of unorganised groups, employer-employee groups and other homogeneous affinity groups. The product provides customised credit protection to customers of financial institutions and protects families from the burden of repayment of loans in case of demise of the breadwinner, LIC said in a release.

The product is for group with 50 or more members; provides risk cover sum assured from Rs.5,000-Rs.2 lakh for members; flexibility to choose term from 1 month to 10 years for risk cover; and easy to avail with no need for any medical examination. Joint life cover for spouse is available under lender-borrower relationships, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US