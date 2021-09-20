LIC unveils PRAGATI App for Development Officers

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the introduction of a new mobile app ‘PRAGATI’ (Performance Review Application, Growth And Trend Indicator) for the exclusive use of its Development Officers.

LIC said ‘Pragati’ is a comprehensive mobile application which gives various information that are updated in near real-time about the performance of the agency force in critical areas of business performance like premium collection, agency activisation, prospective MDRT / centurion agents, apart from monitoring their team on activities such as usage of agents mobile app and NACH (National Automated Clearing House) validations.

There is also a calculator to measure their cost ratio.

“In these days of digital explosion, gathering information is crucial for any officials to effectively discharge their duties. The scenario becomes more important when it is related to the marketing verticals of any organization where real time data and information is utmost necessity for decision making and preparing market enhancement strategies,” LIC said in a statement.