LIC unveils group post-retirement medical benefit scheme

May 02, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme, a non-linked, non-participating, life, group savings insurance product, with effect from May 2, for those employing 50 or more persons.

It is intended to help meet employers’ obligation for post-retirement medical benefit to their employees. The plan also offers a fixed life cover benefit (sum assured) to each member, LIC said in a release on Tuesday. The product is an addition to the bouquet of LIC’s eleven group products and one group accident benefit rider, it said.