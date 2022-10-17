LIC unveils Dhan Varsha life insurance plan

ADVERTISEMENT

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday introduced Dhan Varsha, a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings, single premium life insurance plan offering a combination of protection and savings.

“The plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term,”” LIC said in a statement.

This is a close ended plan and would be available for sale till March 31, 2023, it added.