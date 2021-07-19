LIC unveils Arogya Rakshak plan

Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced Arogya Rakshak, a non-linked, non-participating, regular premium individual health insurance plan.

“This plan provides fixed benefit health insurance cover against certain specified health risks and provides timely support in case of medical emergencies and helps the insured and his family to remain financially independent in difficult times,” LIC said.

An individual can insure himself/herself(as Principal Insured(PI), his/her spouse, children and parents under one policy, it added.

The plan is available for Principal Insured/spouse/parents aged 18 years to 65 years and children of age 91 days to 20 years.

The cover period available for PI/spouse/parents is up to age 80 years and for children up to 25 years.