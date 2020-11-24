LIC unveils app to aid policyholders

Mumbai

24 November 2020 22:46 IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced its first digital application, ‘Ananda,’ an acronym for Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application, for onboarding of policyholders through a paperless module with the help of the agent/ intermediary. It has a built-in paperless KYC process that uses Aadhaar-based e-authentication of the life proposed.

The app was unveiled by M. R. Kumar, Chairman, LIC through video conferencing. Mr. Kumar said that Ananda will mark a new chapter in realising the dreams of its marketing intermediaries.

