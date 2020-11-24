Business

LIC unveils app to aid policyholders

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced its first digital application, ‘Ananda,’ an acronym for Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application, for onboarding of policyholders through a paperless module with the help of the agent/ intermediary. It has a built-in paperless KYC process that uses Aadhaar-based e-authentication of the life proposed.

The app was unveiled by M. R. Kumar, Chairman, LIC through video conferencing. Mr. Kumar said that Ananda will mark a new chapter in realising the dreams of its marketing intermediaries.

